South Africa: K9 Cape Town Arrested Four Suspects On Charges of Housebreaking and Theft, Possession of Stolen Property

press release

The swift response by members of the Cape Town K9 Unit, who followed up information of a vehicle and suspects traveling on the N1 towards R300 led to the arrest of four suspects aged 20, 24, 25 and 28 yesterday on charges of housebreaking and theft, possession of stolen property and possession of housebreaking implements.

The members received the information that the suspects allegedly broke into a house in Windsor Park, Kraaifontein and fled with stolen items.

They pulled the vehicle over on the R300 in Delft and found two flat screen televisions, housebreaking implements and a crowbar in it. Further investigations showed that the suspects used false number plates of a rental vehicle. Two of the four suspects can positively be linked to other crimes of housebreaking and theft and theft of motor vehicle in other areas. A third suspect had an outstanding warrant off arrest for housebreaking and theft.

The suspects are due to appear in court soon on the mentioned charges.