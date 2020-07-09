South Africa: Another Victim Emerges in Cape Modelling Agency Rape Investigation

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A second Cape Town girl has come forward adding to charges of rape faced by a 50-year-old man who used a modelling agency as a cover to lure children.

Nicholas Maré, a director of Tariro Model Management, was arrested after a 14-year-old girl had gone on 24 June 2020 for a photoshoot at the Loop Street, Cape Town premises of the agency, where she was allegedly raped.

At the time, police called for anyone who had been the victim of sexual violence in the modelling industry in Cape Town to come forward. On Tuesday 7 July, the investigating officer in the matter told a Cape Town magistrate that another girl had spoken up and that further counts of rape would be added to Maré's charge sheet.

This emerged during a bail hearing where Maré's legal representative argued that he should not be held at Pollsmoor prison as his life had been threatened and the risk of contracting Covid-19 was high. The State has indicated it will oppose bail.

The matter will resume on Thursday 9 July and gender activists have vowed to protest outside the court calling for a denial of bail.

The father of the 14-year-old victim told the...

