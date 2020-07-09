Tunisia: Fakhfakh Meets With Representatives of Tunisia's Main International Economic Partners

9 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse

Tunis/Tunisia — The broad outlines of the economic rescue plan and the main reforms pledged by the government to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic19 were at the heart of a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh and representatives of Tunisia's main international economic partners.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, in person and by VTC at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, studied and monitored the evolution of financial and economic cooperation between Tunisia and its various partners, which has been strengthened amid additional funding needs during the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Fakhfakh said the rescue plan is based on four main axes, including the revival of blocked projects to boost the national economy, support for companies affected by the COVID-19 crisis, social support for vulnerable groups and the improvement of public governance and the fight against corruption.

Regarding the major reforms, he said they include the modification of the five-year development plan to strengthen the role of the State in upholding equal opportunities in various areas.

Regarding the measures to be taken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, Fakhfakh stressed that the urgent measures will not affect the budget allocated for investment, stressing the importance of working to reduce foreign debt.

The representatives of the various international partners, for their part, reaffirmed their commitment to support Tunisia and expressed their willingness to contribute to the implementation of the planned reforms and socio-economic projects.

Besides government members, the meeting was attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Olivér Várhely, European Union Ambassador in Tunis, Patrice Bergamini and representatives of the main international financial institutions, including the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the French Development Agency (AFD), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

