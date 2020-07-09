Tunisia: Government-Ugtt - Negotiation Meeting On Draft Law On Governance of State Enterprises Ends in Failure

8 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The negotiation meeting held on Wednesday between a government delegation and representatives of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) on the draft law submitted to the House of People's Representatives (ARP), on the governance of contributions, institutions and public enterprises ended in failure.

The labour union expressed at this meeting its opposition to the current version of the bill presented by the government and which legislates for a total or partial sale of state enterprises, the UGTT said in a statement.

Members of the labour union delegation consider that this version of the bill represents a reversal of previous agreements, including the agreement of October 22, 2018. It also contradicts with the statements of the Prime Minister and the Minister of State for the Civil Service, Governance and the Fight against Corruption, added the statement.

Trade unionists Slaheddine Sellami, Samir Cheffi, Hfaeidh Hfaeidh and Abdelkrim Jrad were present at the meeting chaired by the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister in the place of the Minister in charge of Governance and Civil Service who was unable to attend, according to the same source.

