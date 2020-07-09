Tunisia: Stalling of Political Process in Libya, a Threat to Peace and Security in Region (FM)

9 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray said the continuing instability and stalemate in the political process in Libya poses a direct threat to peace and security in the region and globally.

The FM was speaking at a United Nations (UN) Security Council VTC on the situation in Libya held Wednesday, in the presence of the UN Secretary General and the German Foreign Minister.

Erray recalled Tunisia's consistent position on the Libyan issue, which encourages a Libyan-led political solution within the framework of the commitment to international legality, reads a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

In his remarks, he welcomed the initiative to hold this meeting which will send a reassuring message to the Libyan people about the commitment of the Council and the international community to encourage all parties to overcome the crisis.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that Tunisia has joined the humanitarian action group resulting from the Berlin conference (19 January 2020), calling for the need to respect international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL) in Libya.

He recalled, in this context, the initiative launched by President Kais Saied calling for a humanitarian truce and the development of new visions.

Erray also welcomed the unanimous adoption of the Security Council resolution 2532 (2020), proposed by Tunisia and France, providing for a global ceasefire for at least 90 consecutive days to combat COVID- 19.

