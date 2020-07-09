Tunisia: Bizerte-COVID-19 - No More Domestic or Imported Active Cases

8 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two returnees from abroad infected with COVID-19 and placed in mandatory quarantine in the Monastir centre have recovered, local health director in Bizerte Jamel Eddine Saidani said Wednesday.

After the recovery of these two patients native of Bizerte, the governorate is now free of any domestic infection with the coronavirus, the same source told TAP.

In the governorate of Bizerte, about 337 people, who have recently returned from abroad, are still continuing their period of self-isolation at home.

The number of tests carried out since 18 June has reached 119, all of which were negative, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

