Ghana: IFC Provides Funding to Nyaho Medical to Expand Access to Quality Healthcare in Ghana

8 July 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Accra, Ghana — IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, today announced a $5.2 million loan to Nyaho Medical Centre to support the Ghanaian health care provider's expansion outside Accra and the upgrade of its existing hospital so it can better serve its patients.

IFC's loan, which comes as access to quality health services is more important than ever because of COVID-19, will help Nyaho establish primary and urgent care facilities in the cities of Tema, Takoradi, and Kumasi, and upgrade its main hospital in Ghana's capital, Accra.

Dr. Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director of Nyaho, said, "The partnership with IFC is very instrumental in achieving our mission of transforming lives of patients and inspiring hope for a better Africa. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is testament to the need for improving access to quality healthcare in Ghana."

Ronke Ogunsulire, IFC Country Manager for Ghana, said, "We're pleased to support Nyaho's expansion, particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic, because it will address the growing demand for quality medical services in Ghana. Our experience from around the world shows that in countries like Ghana the combination of public and private health care solutions helps improve access to services and quality of life."

In addition to financing, IFC has been advising Nyaho on continuing to improve the quality of its facilities through IFC's Healthcare Quality Assessment Tool, and on receiving IFC's Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification.

The Healthcare Quality Assessment Tool helps hospitals and clinics, especially in emerging markets, achieve better patient safety, clinical quality, and care outcomes. EDGE certification will mean the facilities are designed and built in a way that reduces energy and water consumption and uses sustainable building materials.

IFC has an active portfolio of about $2 billion in healthcare companies in emerging markets, including more than $165 million in sub-Saharan Africa, as of December 2019. Through these investments, IFC helps private providers support governments in their goal of reaching expanded or universal health coverage.

SOURCE International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.