Mozambique: Coronavirus Spreading in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Infections by the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease are spreading in the northern Maputo province of Cabo Delgado, with the latest outbreak on the Mueda plateau, near the border with Tanzania.

Of the latest 31 cases reported in a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, two thirds were from Mueda.

The Ministry said that since the first Covid-19 case was diagnosed on 22 March, 35,986 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 556 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 211 were from Cabo Delgado, 111 from Maputo province, 87 from Inhambane, 44 from Maputo province, 33 from Manica, 28 from Tete, 25 from Nampula, seven from Sofala and two from Zambezia.

525 of the tests were negative, but 31 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of positive cases to 1,071. All the new cases are Mozambican citizens, and the great majority of them - 24 - are from Cabo Delgado, four from the provincial capital, Pemba, and 20 from Mueda.

Six of the cases are from Inhambane - four from Inhambane city, and one each in the districts of Funhalouro and Govuro. The 31st case is from Maputo city.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed under home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

One of the two hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Gaza was discharged in the previous 24 hours. Five patients are still hospitalized - one each in Gaza, Inhambane, Beira, Maputo and Matola.

The Ministry also reported that a further 57 patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 50 in Nampula, four in Tete, two in Manica and one in Gaza. This brings the total number of recoveries to 337.

As of Wednesday, the breakdown of the 1,071 positive cases by province was as follows: Nampula, 322; Cabo Delgado, 310; Maputo City, 172; Maputo Province, 114; Inhambane, 31; Zambezia, 29; Tete, 29; Sofala, 25; Gaza, 17; Niassa, 16; Manica, six.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 1,071 confirmed cases, of which 337 have made a full recovery, and 724 are active cases. 10 Covid-19 patients have died, eight of the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.