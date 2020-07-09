Namibia: Nam to Spend N$13 Million a Month On Potatoes

9 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

TO MEET the monthly potato production shortfall, the country will have to spend around N$160,2 million on potato imports for the next five months.

This was revealed by the Namibia Agronomic Board.

The board is now seeking investment in potato tuber-producing factories to reduce input costs and stimulate local production.

This comes after the country's production forecast for the next five months revealed that local farmers will only produce 8 121 tonnes of potatoes, while the country needs 19 144 tonnes.

Potatoes are the most consumed product in the country, with an average demand of 3 800 tonnes every month.

Emilie Abraham, horticulture market manager, said the country is battling high input costs for procuring potatoes - especially among small-scale producers.

"Low potato production could be attributed to factors such as the difficulty acquiring potato seeds faced by small-scale farmers," Abraham said.

She said currently the expected supply would only come from large-scale producers in the country, which could explain the expected deficit of 11 023 tonnes for the next five months.

Farmers are limited financially in procuring inputs required, which discourages them from engaging in potato production, she said.

Abraham said the board is in the process of engaging regional and international investors to help set up a local seed-producing factory.

This would make acquiring tubers more convenient for small-scale farmers who do not have the financial muscle to procure them abroad.

"This effort would not only assist local producers to access potato tubers easily, but also boost potato production in the country and eventually meet local demand," she said.

The expected deficit was not only recorded this year.

Abraham said last year's harvest was only able to meet 21% of domestic potato needs, while the remaining 79% had to be imported.

She said most of the country's potato shortfall is sourced from South Africa.

For the next five months, she said the country will spend more than N$160 million to make up for the deficit.

Abraham said the board is ensuring farmers have market security for their produce by closing borders when there is sufficient supply.

For the next five months as of this month, the country is expected to have a monthly average production of 1 624 tonnes, with September expected to have the highest output of 2 215 tonnes.

This will still not meet the average local demand of around 3 800 tonnes monthly, and leaves Namibia with an average monthly potato shortage of 2 204 tonnes, requiring the country to spend around N$13 million on imports.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.