South Africa: Load Shedding Possible On Thursday Evening, Warns Eskom

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fin24

Power utility Eskom has warned that it may implement load shedding on Thursday evening.

The utility urged the public to reduce electricity usage, saying the power generation system is severely constrained.

Eskom has not instituted nationwide load shedding since the start of the lockdown in late March after power usage plunged as much of the economy was shut down. But it has been cutting power to localised areas in what it calls load reduction.

In a power update on Thursday morning, Eskom said that a generation unit at its Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga tripped, while another was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo power station in the Free State.

In addition, the return to service of a generation unit each at Duvha and Kendal power stations has been delayed.

"All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system. Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom's ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 17:00 - 21:00."

The utility said the supply constraints may persist through the weekend. News24/DM

This article was first published here...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.