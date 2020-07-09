Rwanda: Update COVID-19 08 July 2020

World Health Organisation
Some of the beneficiaries of a WHO campaign that saw the mass distribution of 4.6 million long-lasting, insecticide-treated bed nets in Sierra Leone’s capital city, Freetown and its suburbs.
8 July 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Twenty-two (22) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2644 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to one thousand, one hundred and ninety-four (1194). To date, six hundred and ten (610) patients have recovered and been discharged, including fifteen (15) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is five hundred and eighty-one (581) and three (3) deaths.

The new cases are from Kigali (22) including residents of the Kicukiro Transit Centre, Rusizi (3), and Ngoma (2) ; heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Read the original article on WHO.

