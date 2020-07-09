South Africa: Brakpan Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Brakpan police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for the decontamination after a member tested positive for COVID -19.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Brakpan police station.

The telephone lines at Brakpan SAPS Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

A temporarily Community Service Centre will operate from the next building at SAPS Married Quarters.

The building will be undergoing the decontamination and the community will be informed when the main station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconveniences that may arise from this.

Station commander can be contacted on: 082 822 6309.

Visible Policing Commander on: 082 822 8120

Relief Commander on: 071 675 6962

Detective Commander on: 082 822 8069