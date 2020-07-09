South Africa: CSA Hits Back At Accusations It Is Manipulating Moroe Investigation

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cricket boss Chris Nenzani has denied allegations that the Cricket South African board tried to change the terms of reference of an independent audit into the organisation and its suspended CEO, Thabang Moroe.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been in crisis since last December when then CEO Thabang Moroe banned journalists critical of the despotic way the organisation acting from attending Mzansi Super League (MSL) matches. It was the final straw in a chaotic 20 months under Moroe and the CSA board and led to his suspension.

Given the long list of irregularities and controversies, and operational, financial and governance shortcomings of the Moroe era, he should have faced an internal disciplinary hearing with the prospect of being cleared or sacked. Instead, he has been suspended for seven months on full pay of R350,000 a month, which is another demonstration of a weak and complicit board not providing the oversight and leadership it was appointed to provide.

A story in the Sunday Times last weekend claimed that the terms of reference of the forensic audit commissioned in the wake of Moroe's tenure had been altered to protect the board.

Board chairman Chris Nenzani took exception to the story and issued...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

