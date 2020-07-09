Uganda: Court to Rule On Bail Application By Suspects in Sex Video Case

9 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

Court has set July 13 for a ruling on a bail application by three suspects accused of blackmailing a businessman in Iganga town with a sex video they recorded discreetly.

The suspects: Hamis Mukota, a civil engineer, his wife Dorah Walukwendera and her niece Tracy Nangendo, a teacher at Kampala Language School, are charged with criminal trespass and demanding property with written threats. They are currently on remand.

After the hearing of their bail application through audio visual conferencing session at Buganda Road Court, Magistrate Marion Mangeni said the ruling was not ready and would be delivered on July 13. They applied for bail at the beginning of the month.

Prosecution contends that the trio and others still at large between Kampala, Jinja and Iganga with intent to extort made and forwarded written statements using their WhatsApp numbers to businessman Isabirye demanding Shs150m.

It is also alleged that the couple Walukwendera and Mukota between January and April, 2020 in Iganga gained access of Isabirye's house hid in the ceiling and using a smart phone recorded a sexual video between Isabirye and Nangendo without their consent, with intent to intimidate, insult and extort Shs150m from them.

Prosecution also states that the couple committed criminal trespass after they sneaked into the ceiling of the house and recorded Isabirye and Nangendo's sexual session and thereafter started threatening the former to give them money or else they would post the video on social media.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.