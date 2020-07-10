Malawi: Nankhumwa, DPP Top Brass Meet Region Leadership - Party to Be On Massive Rebuilding

Fresh from defeat at the fresh presidential election on June 23, 2020, opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has already embarked on a massive rebuilding exercise in its Southern Region stronghold, the party's Vice President (South), Kondwani Nankhumwa has disclosed.

He told reporters on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after meeting DPP Members of Parliament (MPs), regional, district and constituency committee members held at the Regional Headquarters in Blantyre that the party "will not go to sleep" but go back to the drawing board and do a serious post-mortem of its performance at the polls.

"Primarily, I held the meeting to convey our President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika's deep appreciation to the leaders in the region for their loyalty, hard work and dedication, which led to massive votes for our candidate. The former President delegated me to meet the leaders and assure them that he will not abandon the party but ensure that it gets back into power when the next national elections take place.

"Professor Mutharika also sent me to inform the leaders that he would soon physically address public meetings across the region to personally thank Malawians for the massive number of votes that he got during the fresh election and the support they rendered him when he was in office as Head of State," said Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Nankhumwa encouraged a spirit of love and togetherness among the leaders and all members of the party if it were indeed to return to power.

"There is strength in unity. Let us all move forward together as sons and daughters of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Let's draw from the 2012 experience when President Bingu wa Mutharika died in office and DPP lost power in the blink of an eye. Many MPs fled to work with the new government but some of us stayed on until we claimed what rightfully belonged to us in 2014. We can do that again this time round. But that would only happen if we remain loyal and united," said Nankhumwa.

The Mulanje Central legislator said it is obvious that DPP supporters were disappointed but he informed the leaders to encourage party supporters at grassroots level to accept the election results and to move on. That will be the first step towards healing and rebuilding the DPP, he said.

The Leader of Opposition informed the leadership in the region that the party will soon hold grassroots meetings in all districts and constituencies in the region to map out the way forward.

Nankhumwa was accompanied at the meeting by DPP National Governing Council (NGC) members Joseph Mwanamveka, Brown Mpinganjira, Cecilia Chazama, Charles Kadziwe, Francis Mphepo, Dr. George Chaponda and Regional Governor, Charles Mchacha, among others.