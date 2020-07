Luanda — President João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda regretted the death on Wednesday of the Prime minister of Cote d'Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly passed over in Abidjan at the age of 61, after he started to feel unwell during a Cabinet Council session.

In a message of condolence to counterpart Alassane Ouattara, Angolan President expressed his "most heartfelt condolences", extending the sentiment to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased.