Nigeria Records 499 New Coronavirus Cases

Nigeria recorded 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 30,748.

Over one third of those infected (12,546) have recovered and have been discharged while 689 people have died from the disease.

The NCDC in a tweet also gave a breakdown of the new cases and the states they were recorded in.

"499 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-157

Edo-59

Ondo-56

Oyo-31

Akwa Ibom-22

Borno-21

Plateau-19

Kaduna-18

Katsina-18

Bayelsa-17

FCT-17

Delta-14

Kano-11

Rivers-10

Enugu-8

Ogun-6

Kwara-4

Imo-3

Nasarawa-2

Osun-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

Niger-1

Yobe-1

30748 confirmed 12546 discharged 689 deaths"

The agency also gave a breakdown of all the 30,748 cases recorded so far.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/kyUZJSjCbU

- NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 9, 2020