Namibia: LPM Wants Police to Probe Threats Against Leader

9 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The //Kharas regional leadership of the Landless People's Movement has denounced what it called deplorable threats against the movement's members of parliament, in particular its leader, Bernadus Swartbooi.

The movement's regional grassroots commissar, Ivan Josob, called on Namibian Police inspector general Sebastiaan Ndeitunga to immediately investigate threats made against Swartbooi. He said members of the movement are on full alert and would not tolerate any threats against their leadership.

"Open and robust debate and free speech are key tenets of constitutional democracy, therefore we will never tolerate any threats nor any form of intimidation being directed towards our revolutionary leaders," he said.

Josop claimed Namibia's history has been distorted by 30 years of lies by Swapo and what he said was its corrupt leadership, and thus an urgent and robust national debate must be conducted to dissect the narrative promulgated by the government.

"We must conduct a national debate on the nation state project with a view to harness genuine nation-building and ultimate reconciliation," he added.

Josob stressed restorative justice is an imperative ideal which must be incorporated in order to achieve reconciliation. He said Namibian society has suffered many atrocities, including genocide, apartheid racism and the Lubango dungeons saga.

"We need the principle of restorative justice to guide our policies in order to bring healing and restoration," he remarked.

