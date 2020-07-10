Malawi Govt Makes Masks Mandatory in Offices After Coronavirus Surge

9 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Malawi government has, with immediate effect, introduced mandatory use of face masks in all its offices in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The country has lately registered an accelerated rate of Covid-19 infections, a development that has raised an alarm among various stakeholders, including authorities at the Capital Hill.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Zangazanga Chikhosi, has since issued a public notice, informing the general public about the imposition of a mandatory use of face masks in its offices to protect both clients and the civil servants.

Chikhosi emphasizes that public and civil servants will not provide services to clients that do not wear face masks.

"Please take note that clients must ensure that the face mask covers the nose and mouth completely and it should be lowered when speaking, coughing or sneezing. The government further wishes to remind all its clients to strictly wash hands thoroughly and regularly with water and soap for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entry into office premises," says Chikhosi in the notice.

He further advises members of the general public to avoid handshakes and visiting government offices when they have flue-like symptoms.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

