Malawi: Fears of Fresh Unrest As Malawi Youths Plan Protests - Cadets Set to Take Advantage

9 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawians are bracing for fresh unrest after the main activists under the banner of Youth for Change unveiled plans for a series of demonstrations with opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious youth cadets set to join in looting and violence.

Youth for Change has announced plans for nationwide protests on July 13 against President Lazarus Chakwera's appointment of a 31-member Cabinet which is being branded as "tokenism" to his picks.

"What Mr President has done is no more than a reward for the personal battle the beneficiaries fought," reads a statement of the youth grouping in part.

In an interview, the grouping said it will mobilise one million Malawian youth for the march.

The demonstrations will include a vigil at President's private residence in Area 6, Lilongwe where Chakwera is currently residing.

"We remain in the trenches and will continue to fight. We will take to the streets to push the presidency to address this Cabinet of nepotism," said one of the activists.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands that DPP Cadets wants to take advantage of the protest to cause havoc and make Malawi ungovernable.

The new Cabinet has angered most Malawians who took to social media to express disappointment with the inclusion of old-timers and "corrupt" individuals.

"The electorate voted for change, but this new Cabinet lacks novelty. It is definitely uninspiring, if not disappointing," said Danwood Chirwa, a Malawian law professor at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

He said the new government should have sent a clear message to all and sundry that patronage; corruption and looting will end but to no avail.

"Individuals who have looted before should be investigated and prosecuted, and that new, clean and competent people should lead Malawi," Chirwa said.

Gender activist Emma Kaliya also described the Cabinet as a raw deal, saying President Chakwera has not lived up to the promise of 40% female representation and that most women are deputy ministers.

The Cabinet composition shows that Chakwera's Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dominates with 16 party members -- 12 full ministers and four deputies -- representing 51.6%, while Vice President Saulos Chilima's UTM Party has six members: four ministers and two deputies, representing 19.4%.

There are also two independent legislators in the new government.

The president had initially named five people to Cabinet positions within days of his election.

Chakwera, who came into power in June after defeating former leader Peter Mutharika, has also nominated a new police chief, new central bank governor and tax authority head.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Coulibaly Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.