Malawi: In Abida Mia, Chakwera Has Awarded Sacrifice, Loyalty, Hard-Work and Excellence - It's Not Nepotism

President Lazarus Chakwera can be lambasted with every word available regarding his Cabinet choice but, let's face it, appointment of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker Abida Mia as deputy minister is a mark worth celebrating.

It is worth celebrating because, to a larger extent, it symbolizes Chakwera's resolve to reward sacrifice, hard work, loyalty and excellence.

Let us face it.

The only crime Abida Mia committed for being bunched in the nepotistic-driven appointment is because of who she choose to love: Mohammed Sidik Mia - the MCP first deputy president.

Beside being Sidik Mia's wife, Abida, over the years, has lived a life of a politician committed and loyal to struggles of political change in this country.

She has, over the years, fought so much and so well to finance and implement movements that have had so much to take Malawi to where it is today.

Truth be told, we all know and we are self-evident of the fact that, showing extreme levels of loyalty and sacrifice, Abida Mia stepped down as head of her successful business empire to promote MCP in the Southern Region.

In stepping down, Abida wanted to prove to all and sundry that he understood the importance of separating her business venture and politics.

Further, we all know, again, that Abida sold off some of her assets just to raise more money to help finance MCP party operations for 3 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She didn't just finance the party and stayed in boardrooms; no, she went full-throttle on the ground, criss crossing every part of this country to campaign for Chakwera.

Not only that, Abida became the symbol of MCP in the Southern Region, organising mass rallies to single-handedly promote MCP in the Southern Region.

The price of her hard work paid off when, in 2019, she campaigned vast and wide for MCP to a point where she won a parliamentary seat.

Besides that, Abida has over years proved being more than a politician sitting in boardroom: She has been on the ground, crying with people as an activist.

Hope Malawians haven't forgotten how she uncovered tampered ballot boxes in Nsnaje that led to the landmark court ruling to have fresh elections Malawians just had recently.

Hope Malawians haven't forgotten how Abida's life was threatened countless times to desist from promoting MCP.

Hope Malawians haven't forgotten how Abida was always on the frontlines of political protests, demonstrating against rigged elections.

The point is: in Abida, there is a story of sacrifice, hard work, excellence, resilience, passion and loyalty to the cause.

It's a serious demeanor to her character to reduce her appointment as Minister because, one, she is a women and, two, thanking his husband's support to the cause.

No.

I put it to Malawians to give Abida a chance of service and, from there, she can be judged if she is worth the salt or not.