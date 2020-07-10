Nigeria: We're Not Muscling INEC to Favour Obaseki - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dispelled claims that its leaders were mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the Edo State governorship election in favour of its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

There are reports that PDP leaders were putting pressure on INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, to rig the September 19 governorship election in Edo State in their party's favour.

But the PDP in a statement, Thursday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the "fake" reports were sponsored.