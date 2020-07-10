Tanzania: Diamond Used to Beat Me Up All the Time, but I 'Enjoyed' It - Wema Sepetu

9 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has revealed the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of Bongo heartthrob, Diamond Platnumz, when they were lovers about a decade ago.

Diamond's music career had just taken off and Wema was the most sought after and bankable actress at the time.

BATTERED AND SCARRED

But behind the all their lovey dovey, the actress claims she got accustomed to nursing scars inflicted on her body by Diamond.

"Ninachokumbuka sana ni kipigo chake. Aisee kilikuwa hatari lakini nilikuwa napenda kupigwa naye kwa sababu alikuwa akinipiga ananibembeleza sana basi na enjoy," Wema told a Tanzanian newspaper in a recent interview.

Wema claims Diamond made a habit of beating her up, but she could not speak about it because, she says, she was madly in love with the boy from Tandale.

And when her family eventually learnt about it, she would even defend Diamond for battering her.

'I ENJOYED IT'

"Kuna siku Nasib, alionaga meseji imeingia kwangu akawa na wasiwasi nayo. Akanipiga kibao kikali kwenye shavu, halafu ndugu zangu wakajua. Hata nyinyi mlitoa kwenye gazeti. Lakini niliwaambia mimi napenda kupigwa naye hivyo waniache. Mimi nikipenda ndivyo nilivyo," she recounted.

Even so, Diamond eventually dumped her for her close friend and fellow actress Jokate Mwengelo only for him to go back to Wema few months later, before they broke up again.

Wema's revelations come at a time Tanzanian musician Shilole is trending after she posted a picture on Wednesday of her injured face after being assaulted by her husband.

