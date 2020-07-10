Uganda: Zari Thanks Diamond for 'Top-Up' to Purchase Her New Bentley

9 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has thanked her baby daddy Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz for 'topping up' cash for her to buy a brand new Bentley.

Zari shared a photo on her insta-story posing next to a new Bentley with a caption, "Sante baba T for the top-up."

CHILD SUPPORT

In June this year, Ugandan socialite said the bongo star is back in her life but just to provide for their two children.

So it remains unclear if indeed Diamond topped up for the luxurious car or it is just a publicity stunt from the socialite.

Diamond came back in his kids' lives after being absent for two years. He appears to communicate with his kids often and also seems to be paying for child support.

DIAMOND'S KIDS

In a recent post, an excited Diamond could not hide the joy of getting a chance to talk to his two children who live with their mother in South Africa.

The father of four shared on Instagram a video of his daughter and son after he called them.

In his post, Diamond said he was happy to hear his children's voices, saying they made his morning.

" Nothing sweet than waking up to the sweetest video from your beloved kids," he wrote.

