Kenya: Presidential Escort Officers Prohibited From From Chewing Miraa and Muguka

9 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Officers attached to the Presidential escort team have been prohibited from chewing miraa and muguka.

In a notice issued by Mr George Kirera, who is the head of presidential escort unit, the ban was enforced on June 6, 2020.

HEALTH RISKS

Mr Kirera said chewing of the mild stimulant comes with health risks not only to the officers but also to their families.

"It has been noted with high level of concern by this office that chewing miraa and muguka is posing a lot of health risks to our personnel and their families," the notice reads in part.

According to the notice, action will be taken against any officer who will be found chewing the substance at the work station or within the camps.

SIDE-EFFECTS

"Bring this information to the attention of all personnel and acknowledge receipt of this signal on or before July 7," the notice further reads.

Five years ago scientists conducted a research where they established that consumption of miraa affected the sexual capability of men.

It will be interesting to see how officers who are addicted to miraa will cope up with the new orders.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Coulibaly Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.