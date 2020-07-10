Kenya: Who Owns the Fancy Handbag? Kenyans Ask Dubai-Bound Joho, Junet

9 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohammed have been asked to reveal the identity of the owner of a handbag appearing in a photo while in a private jet to Dubai.

The observation came from hawk-eyed Twitter users, moments after the two politicians announced they were headed to Dubai to visit ailing ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The brownish bag in question was placed under the table where Mohammed was seated.

"Please also tell us about the handbag," @jamnarisaaa posed.

"I see you have some company but are not willing to show us," added @josimaaa.

Some Kenyans have shared photos of Kenyan women carrying brown handbags, claiming to have unmasked its owner's identity.

Besides the questioning surrounding the ownership of the said bag, the two politicians appeared to be living large aboard the flight which boasts comfortable leather seats and an array of eateries.

Off to Dubai with @JunetMohamed to see Baba. pic.twitter.com/1vrq4cuSj2

- Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) July 9, 2020

