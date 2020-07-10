Uganda: Case Against Businessman Abid Pushed to September

9 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ephraim Kasozi & Betty Ndagire

Kampala — The case in which businessman Abid Alam and a senior police officer are accused of conspiring to defeat justice following alleged unlawful release of information has been deferred.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court yesterday extended the trial of Mr Abid and Mr Wilber Osteen Wanyama, the former Regional Police boss of Wamala Region in Kasanda District, to September 9 to allow prosecution conclude investigations into the matter.

The accused appeared before Ms Ketty Joan Acaa, the Grade One Magistrate, for mentioning of their case.

They are charged with the offence of unlawfully releasing confidential information in a case file, but they have since denied any wrongdoing.

It is alleged that the duo committed the offence on April 8 between Mityana Regional Police Office and Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, but they have since denied the charges.

State House Anti-Corruption Unit arrested Mr Abid in April over destruction of property in a land dispute with some residents in Kasanda.

Prosecution contends that Mr Wanyama being police officer on April 8, conspired with Mr Abid to defeat the course of justice by unlawfully releasing confidential information in a case file to the latter.

The charges stem from atrocities allegedly committed by a group of people attached to the businessman.

The group was accused of gang raping a woman before they destroyed banana plantations, robbed property and battered residents of Bukoba and Bukompe villages, among others.

On April 16, Mr Abid and Mr Wanyama were remanded to prison jointly with three other police officers; Peter Baitera Muhanuza, Daniel Robert Ogellan and Wilson Azale.

However, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions has since withdrawn charges against the three policemen.

Area MP Simeo Nsubuga said during the attack, the assailants injured one Samuel Kyakabale, a cattle keeper and gang-raped his wife as he and his children watched helplessly.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Coulibaly Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.