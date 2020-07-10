South Africa: Lungi Ngidi Should Not Have to Stand Alone

opinion

When Nelson Mandela talked about sport having the power to change the world, he knew that the field of play extended to classrooms, boardrooms and living rooms. He knew where the real game was being played, and what was at stake.

It was 1990 and Michael Jordan was on his way to becoming the most famous human being on the planet. In his home state of North Carolina, an African American Democrat named Harvey Gantt was opposing the incumbent white Republican, Jesse Helms. Even card-carrying racist homophobes considered Helms to be a bit extreme.

Jordan was under pressure to speak up and publicly endorse Gantt, but he chose to remain quiet. In the documentary series, The Last Dance, Jordan admitted that in an off-the-cuff yarn with teammates, he joked "Republicans buy sneakers too".

Joking or not, both Jordan himself and Barack Obama did a good job of explaining the difficult position he was in. As a young man peddling the NBA and Air Jordans, he wasn't exactly free to be himself. With all the implicit expectations, he wanted to stay as far away from politics as possible.

It was obviously a different time, but the resurfacing of Jordan's quip today...