Africa: 12,459 Deaths Across Continent as COVID-19 Cases Soar to 541,840

10 July 2020
allAfrica.com

As of July 10, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 541,840.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 11,978 and recoveries 262,740.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 238,339, with deaths numbering 3,720. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (79,254 cases), Nigeria (30,748), Algeria (17,808), and Ghana 23,463).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the allAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

