South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 238 339 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

9 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 238 339 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported with 13 674 new cases identified

Case Data

Province Total cases for 9 July 2020Percentage total

Eastern Cape  4443218,6

Free State 37241,6

Gauteng  8154634,2

KwaZulu-Natal  196308,2

Limpopo 23811,0

Mpumalanga 29021,2

North West 78703,3

Northern Cape 10390,4

Western Cape 7481531,4

Unknown00,0

Total 238339100,0

Testing Data

56 170 new tests were completed since the last report. We have thus reached a milestone of having completed over two million tests for Coronavirus.

I would like to pay special tribute to the men and women in the laboratory services who have made this possible- this is an enormous achievement that we can all be proud of as South Africans.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 000 569

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 129 COVID-19 related deaths- 1 from Northern Cape, 26 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Eastern Cape, 37 from Gauteng and 37 from Western Cape.

We also indicate that the current total deaths in Limpopo is 33 (not 44 as reported yesterday). This was a data interpretation error which has been corrected. Reallocation has since been done and we have confirmed the current total with the province.

Therefore, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths today is 3 720

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 113 061, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Coulibaly Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.