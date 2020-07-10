Rwanda: Kagame Promotes Two Senior Military Officers

9 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Rwanda Defence Force's (RDF) Commander-in-Chief, on Thursday promoted in ranks two senior military officers.

Colonel Frank Mutembe was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General, and Lieutenant Colonel David Kamu Kanamugire was promoted to the rank of Colonel.

According to Lt Col Innocent Munyengango, Mutembe is the commander of 307 Brigade in the Rwanda Defence Force, while Kanamugire is the Director of Technology in the Ministry of Defence.

Brig. General Mutembe once served as the Rwandan Battalion Contingent Commander in the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

The promotion of the two senior officers follows other top military brass promotions that Kagame made late last year.

Previous changes saw Major General Jean-Bosco Kazura promoted to the rank of General, Karusisi Ruki was elevated from Colonel to Brigadier General, while Patrick Karuretwa was promoted to Colonel up from Lieutenant Colonel.

Other changes saw Lt Col Emmanuel Kanobayire promoted to Colonel, Jules Rwirangira was promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, and Regis Rwagasana Sankara who has been elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel up from Major.

