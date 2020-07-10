Nigeria: Sports Ministry Eager to Resume Sporting Activities Amid COVID-19 Crisis

10 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has expressed its eagerness to resume sporting activities in the country as the world continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda during the donation of over 10,000 face masks produced by the National Youth Service Corps to athletes who will be participating at the National Sports Festival.

According to Aduda, it was high time the nation joins the rest of the world in resuming its sporting activities which had been crippled by the COVID-19 virus.

"We are here to receive this donation from NYSC towards sporting activities in Nigeria. The truth of the matter is that we are still working with the government, the Presidential Task Force, NCDC, the Ministry of Health to ensure a return to sporting activities.

"You will agree with me that all the European leagues have opened up, the American League is opening up soon and we think it is time for us to do the same.

"We need to join the rest of the world. We will not allow the pandemic to disrupt our lives further," he said.

He also said a code will be developed to guide the ministry ahead of the resumption of sporting activities while expressing the resolve of the ministry to turn sports into a business industry.

"The ministry has gone ahead in conjunction with all the federations, the National Council of Sports to put together a very strong code sports COVID-19 protocols and practices.

"The code is intended to guide sporting activities once we get permission from the government to resume.

"We are working as a ministry to turn sports from the classification as relaxation to business industry. Sports in Nigeria has a wherewithal to create millions of jobs but until we are able to provide the necessary infrastructure," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Games slated for Ilorin will hold this year according to the Director of Grassroots sports development, Dr Ademola Are.

The Director said the sports ministry is prepared to organize the NYG once the federal government gives the go-ahead.

