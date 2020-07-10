Nigeria: Panel Orders EFCC Directors to Account for 5-Year Role

Some directors of the Economic and Financial (EFCC) Crimes Commission and other senior management staff yesterday appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami panel investigating allegations of corruption against the suspended chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Among those who appeared before the panel was the secretary of the EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

Sources told Daily Trust that they were grilled for more than 12 hours.

They were invited to give insights into some of the allegations against Magu.

All heads of departments of the commission were said to have been asked to go and compile detailed reports about their activities from 2015 when Magu was appointed, to date.

A source said Magu also appeared before the panel again yesterday, but was excused when the director of operations, Mohammed Umar, was called to testify.

The source said the panel demanded that every head of department of the EFCC sign every single page of the report he would present.

Those in Asset Forfeiture and Procurement and Finance were said to have been ordered to provide receipts, serial numbers of all assets recovered and tender records.

"From the holistic approach of the panel, it appears that their mandate includes suggesting to President Muhammadu Buhari ways of a complete overhaul of the anti- corruption body because the senior EFCC officials were also asked to give detailed human resource report of the agency in addition to identifying all operatives who report directly to the suspended chairman who are otherwise referred to as 'Magu boys,"' another source said.

It was gathered that the current Ondo State Police Commissioner who once served in the EFCC also testified before the committee yesterday.

The DIG in charge of Force CID, who is a member of the investigation panel and familiar with the EFCC reportedly asked the directors informed questions.