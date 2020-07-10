Africa: Over 266,000 Active COVID-19 Cases Across Continent After 5.4 Million Tests

A motorcyclist and a passenger wear their face masks in Monrovia

As of July 10, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 541,923. Active cases have reached 266,619 after 5,420,815 tests.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 12,461 and recoveries 262,841.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 238,339, with deaths numbering 3,720. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (79,254 cases), Nigeria (30,748), Algeria (17,808), and Ghana (23,463).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the allAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

