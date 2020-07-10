Kenya: Black Lives Matter - Matano Slams 'Racist' Wazito Boss

Kenya National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) chairman Robert Matano has called out owner of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito Ricardo Badoer for racism.

Wazito Monday dropped 12 players among them four foreigners citing harsh economic times occasioned by the novel coronavirus that has ground sports activities to a halt in the country.

Some of the dropped players who spoke to Nation Sport on condition of anonymity said their contracts were terminated without notice as required by labour laws.

Badoer Tuesday took to Twitter describing the dropped players as "hyenas" and accused them of lack of commitment to the club.

Matano, who doubles up as Tusker FC head coach, has accused the Dubai-based tycoon of disrespect to the 12 players and urged the Ministry of Sports to act on his frequent derogatory remarks on Twitter.

"As the rest of the world is committed to the fight against racism, Badoer is indirectly promoting racism by calling his players hyenas. If those players are hyenas what about the players remaining in the team?" posed Matano, who has won the KPL three times as a coach.

"Didn't he know his players were hyenas, when they won National Super League (NSL) last year to be promoted to KPL?" wondered Matano.

Matano said Badoer has done well to invest in Kenyan football through Wazito but that does not give him the leeway to insult players.

"It's good he has invested his money in Kenya, supporting players and coaches to earn a living through football but he should use proper language," said Matano.

Wazito has had a high turnover of players and coaches since Badoer took over ownership of the club with Stewart Hall being the latest coach to leave the side on Monday.