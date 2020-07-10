Liberia: Double Blow for CDC

Madam Pelham - Youngblood's death news hit Liberia Wednesday, 8 July in just a little over a week after one of her colleagues from the House of Representatives, J. Nagbe Sloh of Sinoe County District #2 died at the state - run John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Sinkor, suburb of Monrovia.

Both lawmakers were members of the ruling CDC. While she struggled to get medication abroad, at different times there were series of reports on social media that Representative Youngblood had died. Thus leaving many in doubts as her death news hit the country.

Party officials, including CDC chairman Mulbah Morlu have confirmed the devastating demise of Madam Youngblood through social media posts.

In seeking medical solutions for her undisclosed illness, the late Representative Pelham - Youngblood traveled to the United States of America, India and later went to neighboring Ghana where she died.

The two most recent deaths of lawmakers have created vacuums that must be filled through by - elections, just at a time the country prepares to go to the polls which have been delayed for December this year to elect 15 senators.

Youngblood first took the legislative seat for Montserrado District #9 in January 2012 following the 2011 elections on the ticket of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), a constituent party of the ruling CDC, and then she got re-elected in 2017 for a second term tragically compromised by poor health.

The late Representative Pelham - Youngblood was an actress prior to winning the elected office in 2012, and as lawmaker she co-chaired the Women Legislative Caucus and worked with other committees including Foreign Affairs; Banking and Currency; Youths and Sports; Public Utilities; Gender and Child Development; and Joint Legislative Modernization, among others.

She was seen as one of the strong members of the ruling CDC and was also vocal on issues, mainly when the party was still in opposition.

Despite her illness Representative Youngblood continued to express her views in the Legislature whenever she returned to the Capitol, and she was also active on social media.

She was entangled in series of controversies doing her brief return early this year, challenging Montserrado Senator Darius Dillon and a controversial clip in which she hinted that President Weah could be a life time president.