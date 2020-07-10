Ghana: Former Athletics Boss to Do More for Women Football

9 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Former Chief of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Mr George Haldane-Lutterodt, is eager to 'pump more blood' into the arteries of women football in a post-COVID-19 era.

"Many people aren't aware of my small support for women football over the years. They may have known me for athletics, netball and other sports.

"Hopefully, if all things settle down after the COVID-19 pandemic, I will do a bit more to give a high-quality lift to the women game," he told the Times Sports yesterday.

According to the former athletics boss, he has been offering some monetary support to women elite side Samira Ladies FC, for a while now.

"I have supported Samira Ladies in cash and kind, and would do more in the new season.

"At present, the season has been cancelled because of COVID-19 and football all activities brought to a halt. Expectantly, when the storm is over, I will extend my support to other areas of women football - all things being equal."

Mr Haldane-Lutterodt, an economic consultant and sports philanthropist, said he has had enough of athletics, believing it was time to pump a lot more resources into women football.

The prominent economist has over the years supported a number of athletes.

Three months ago, he personally mobilised GH¢15,000 as seed money for a special fund to support local athletes gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, too, Mr Haldane-Lutterodt presented GH¢500 to Frederick Assor for being the first para-athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan, next year.

