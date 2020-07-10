Algeria: COVID-19 - President Tebboune Chairs Meeting On Health Situation in Algeria

9 July 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Thursday, in Algiers, a meeting to discuss the health situation in Algeria in the light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in some provinces, which ended with a series of measures to "keep the situation under control."

Following the presentation of reports by the walis (province governors) of Algiers, Oran, Biskra, Setif and Ouargla, during the meeting, the participants agreed on "granting State's special insurance for all doctors and public health professionals that are directly dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic" nationwide.

The meeting was also attended by the prime minister, the minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and Urban Planning, the minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform, the head of National Gendarmerie, the director general of national police and members of the scientific committee for monitoring the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new measures, "all state-owned and private laboratories are allowed to carry out Covid-19 tests to ease the pressure on Pasteur Institute and its branches in the different provinces."

In addition, "neighbourhood committees, civil society groups and walis may be involved in raising consciousness among citizens."

The meeting agreed to grant "all the prerogatives to province governors in making available the required resources."

The meeting took measures relating to road traffic, by "banning movement between the 29 affected provinces for a week, from tomorrow, Friday."

The provinces concerned are Boumerdes, Souk Ahras, Tessimsilt, Djelfa, Mascara, Oum El Bouaghi, Batna, Bouira, Relizane, Biskra, Khenchela, Msila, Chlef, Sidi Belabbes, Medea, Blida, Bordj Bou-Arreridj, Tipaza, Ouargla, Bechar, Algiers, Constantine, Oran, Setif, Annaba, Bejaia, Adrar, Laghouat and El Oued.

The traffic ban also includes private vehicles as well as public and private passenger transport on the weekend, in the affected provinces, from tomorrow, Friday.

