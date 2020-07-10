South Africa: COVID-19 Case At Emzinoni Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by the Emzinoni Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to one member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Emzinoni Lethithemba Drop in Centre situated on the 9th Street.

To access the station, the community should call 0824622836, alternatively the Station Commander, Captain Frederick Viviers at 0824530212 or the Visible Commander, Warrant Officer Sbusiso Mbuli at 0824620878, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Emzinoni Police Station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure, however service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and normal services will resume on Saturday, 11 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.