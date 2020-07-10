Tunisia: Two Committal Orders Issued Against Tunisair Technics Executives

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's office, on Thursday, issued two committal orders, against a former Director-General of Tunisair Technics and a former director working for the same company, pending the completion of the investigation of the remaining suspects who are now at liberty.

All the suspects are accused of corruption, said Information and Communication Officer and Deputy-Prosecutor of the Tunis Court of First Instance, Mohsen Dali. The committal orders were issued following an investigation initiated on July 8, 2020 by the investigating judge at the economic and financial judicial unit.

The case is brought against 14 suspects including former and current executives working for Tunisair, Dali told TAP.

The investigating judge interrogated all the suspects. 7 of them are under arrest and 7 others are at liberty. They are accused of misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.