Gambia: Buzz Women Gambia Awards Over D400k Water Project Contract for Sukuta Women Garden

Buzz women, The Gambia, yesterday awarded a contract of 430, 000 dalasis project to Water Point Company for the provision of water supply at the Sukuta women garden in the West Coast Region, in response to its support to women amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buzz Women, The Gambia is a non-profit organisation that equips low income women with financial, entrepreneurial and leadership skills that would help them combat poverty in order to create a thriving self-sufficient and self-reliant rural community with confidence and be financially secured.

Tom Senghore, officer in charge of horticulture at the National Agricultural Research Institutes (NARI) said they supported Buzz Women, The Gambia to help women farmers with the materials and seeds to assist themselves.

He added that Buzz Gambia is helping women farmers who are mostly vulnerable, saying giving women rice and oil is something commendable but it's also important to teach them the business they want to do to engage them to achieve their goals.

Fatou Touray-Cham, coordinator of Buzz Women water project The Gambia said during their training, they allowed women to speak for themselves about what they want to do in their garden and through the process they realised that the garden is not being use to the fullest.

Madam Touray-Cham also said that in this pandemic, agriculture is the answer to all the women who engage themselves in the gardens, saying they invest more but gain less which is why they engaged them on how to enhance their productivity by supporting them with water, which is one of the challenges they are facing.

"We decided to support them with water through that we get support from different contractors to dig a borehole for them with 6 inches within a period of one month. The borehole will be launched as our support to COVID-19 response."

She said during their community engagement they found out that Fass women did not have any garden and their economic growth is very low. Brikama Buzz Women trained 57 women in that community to help them expand their business and they also supplied them with 34 of seeds and fertiliser.

Ousman M. Cham, board chairman of Buzz Women The Gambia said they are happy to support women during the pandemic for sustainable development.

Binta Janneh and Fatou Gaye, both from the beneficiary women group thanked Buzz Women The Gambia for their gesture.