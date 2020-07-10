Gambia Confirms New COVID-19 Cases

Sources emanating from the from the Ministry of Health have confirmed that The Gambia has two new cases of covid-19,bringing the country's total number of infection to 63

The two patients were a Gambia male, age, 60, who has just returned from Senegal and a Norwegian female, age,60,who arrived with the SN Brussels on 3 july 2020

Senegal confirms 110 new covid-19 cases

The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 110 positive cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total infections to 7,657 with 5,097 recovered and 2,418 under treatment.