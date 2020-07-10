South Africa: Parys Police Station Is Closed Due to COVID-19 Incident

press release

All communities being serviced by the Parys police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its members having tested positive for the Covid-19 Corona Virus.

The community Service Centre will now be operating from Parys SAPS Canteen situated at the back of the Parys police station.

The following numbers can be contacted for any emergencies: 063 922 9674; 082 527 6793 or 071 675 9311.

The known telephone lines at Parys police station community service centre will temporarily not be accessible.

The building is currently undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

That SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this temporary closure.