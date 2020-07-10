South Africa: Dexamethasone Is Not the COVID-19 'Silver Bullet' We Are Looking for

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tommy Wilkinson, Susan Cleary, Cynthia Tamandjou Tchuem, Sumaiyah Docrat, Emmanuelle Daviaud, Geetesh Solanki

While the world waits for a Covid-19 vaccine, scientists are also urgently looking for medicines to help manage and mitigate the virus's severe health effects. What should we make of the latest sliver of hope?

With confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide surpassing 9.9 million and continuing to grow, scientists are pushing forward with efforts to develop vaccines and treatments to slow the pandemic and lessen the disease's damage. From a medical perspective, the development of a vaccine is seen as the only intervention that can provide a longer-term solution to the problem, as the virus spreads easily and the majority of the world's population is still vulnerable to it.

But a desperate search is also on for medicines to help already sick people fight the virus. On 19 June South Africa's Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the Department of Health, on advice of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, had approved the use of the drug dexamethasone for all Covid-19 patients on ventilators or requiring non-invasive supplementary oxygen.

This led to a dramatic increase in demand for the drug, with local suppliers reporting they had run out of stock. The minister's policy decision and announcement should, ideally, have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Coulibaly Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.