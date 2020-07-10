South Africa: Eastern Cape Motorcycle Project On Hold As Health Department Reviews Tender

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

As evidence emerges of a hastily organised launch, using the wrong vehicles, the Eastern Cape Legislature's Health Committee has asked that the controversial project to provide motorcycles to healthcare workers be halted until their concerns are addressed.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has put a hold on their order for 100 motorcycles with mobile sidecar clinics intended for use in the province's rural areas.

Eastern Cape Department of Health communications director Siyanda Manana said that, given the "public discomfort", they have delayed issuing an order for the motorcycles but still have a contract with the company, Fabkomp, that will be manufacturing the vehicles.

"The bid adjudication committee is taking another look at the processes so that in the event that we are challenged we can be assured of a process that can withstand legal scrutiny," he said.

"We are engaging with the stakeholders and specifically with the health portfolio committee to ensure we find common ground."

The chairperson of the Eastern Cape Legislature's Health Committee, Xolile Dimaza, said they had been alarmed to suddenly see the procurement of the motorcycles for use by health workers.

"We must receive an annual report and an annual performance plan. The department must...

