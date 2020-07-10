Sudanese Prime Minister Relieves Seven Ministers

Prime Minister, Dr Adalla Hamdok on Thursday relieved seven ministers in what appears to be a minor reshuffle within the cabinet, but said the move has come following thorough assessment of their performance.

The Prime Minister gave six ministers the credit of submitting their resignation but fired the seventh who was not willing to do so.

The Minister for Health, Dr Akram Tom, was reported by the official news agency as "relieved by" the prime Minister Hamdok, while the six others including low profile minister for Foreign Affairs, have handed their resignation.

The Prime Minister, who enjoys huge popular support especially among urban youth, said the minor reshuffle came in fulfillment of the demands expressed by hundreds of thousands of youth who chanted on the 30th of June 2020 calling for a reform of the transitional government. In a terse statement at the time, Hamdok promised to take action within two weeks.

Although it was not clear what spurred the premier to relief the seven ministers, still he said the action was the result of carefull assessment of the performance of the Ministers.

"My decision to effect this limited reshuffle within the cabinet, is based on comprehensive and careful assessment of the executive performance. It is within our quest to upgrade performance and to carry out the goals of the transitional period and it is indeed in response to rapid economic and social changes" the Prime Minister tweeted a few hours after the news of the resignation and firing was announced.

The six ministers whose submitted resignation were accepted included the ministers for Foreign Affairs Assmaa Abdalla, Finance and Economic Planning Dr Ibrahim Albadawe, Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adil Ibrahim, Agriculture and Natural Resources Eng. Iesa Osman, Transport and Infrastructure Eng. Hashim Tahir as well as the Minister for Animal Resources Dr. Alaam Eddeen Abdalla.

Six officials were named to run the said ministries until the appointment of new Ministers.