Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

17 patients were diagnosed positive for COVID 19 in tests carried out today in the Quarantine Center in the environs of Adibara, Gash Barka Region.

All are nationals who returned from Sudan through irregular land routes recently.

On the other hand, 51 patients have recovered fully and were released from hospitals in Gash Barka (50) and Assab (1) today.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 232.

107 of these have recovered fully and were released periodically from the respective hospitals while the remaining 125 continue to receive necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

9 July 2020