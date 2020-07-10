Eritrea: Commendable Water and Soil Conservation Activities

Keren — Commendable water and soil conservation activities are being conducted in Anseba region by residents and members of the Defense Forces.

The popular campaigns being conducted in the sub-zones of Elaberet, Geleb, Hamelmalo and Keren include construction of terraces and water catchment schemes and other water and soil conservation activities with a view to redress the environment and boost agricultural production.

The head of water and soil conservation at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the region, Mr. Kifali Woldu indicated that the popular campaign started from five May in various sub-zones of the region and commended the participation of the residents.