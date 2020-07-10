Eritrea: More Contribution to Augment National Fund

9 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Public contribution to augment National Fund to combat the spread of corona virus is continuing.

Accordingly, cooperative association of 27 owners of mills in Dubarwa sub-zone contributed 35 thousand Nakfa, St. Michael association in Washington 30 thousand Nakfa, and other administrative areas, cooperative associations and small businesses contributed a total of 39 thousand and 127 Nakfa.

In related news, at a commemoration ceremony organized in connection with Martyrs Day, nationals in the German cities of Stuttgart, Karlstruha and Cologne contributed a total of 13 thousand and 985 Euros while family of the late Fekadu Keleta contributed 1 thousand Euros towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

