Rwanda: Ngoma - Four Escape COVID-19 Treatment Centre

Four men who were in police custody in Kibungo Sector, Ngoma District and tested positive for Covid-19 before they were relocated to ASPEK treatment centre on Wednesday evening escaped from the facility.

The patients are said to have escaped at around 7pm by breaking through a window.

Commissioner of Police, John Bosco Kabera, Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, said the search for the quartet has already started, and they hope to find them since they know every detail about the escapees.

Kabera also asked for residents' cooperation.

"Any stranger that residents find suspicious should be reported to the nearest security organs, but they should also continue to implement preventive measures because Covid-19 is still there," Kabera declared.

From March to date, Rwanda has confirmed 1,194 Covid-19 cases, and thus far 581 have recovered.

On June 29, the Ministry of Health reported 101 new positive cases of Covid-19, and 72 of them were detected from the detention center in Kibungo Sector in Ngoma District.